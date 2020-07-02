How Lowestoft’s pubs are preparing to welcome back customers after lockdown

The Trinagle Tavern in Lowestoft will reopen on July 4. Picture: Google Images Archant

Hosts to greet you, extended table service options and one-way systems will be just some of the temporary changes in place as pubs and restaurants make the final preparations ahead of reopening.

The Commodore in Oulton Broad will reopen on July 4. Picture: Google Images The Commodore in Oulton Broad will reopen on July 4. Picture: Google Images

And while a trip to the local may not be the same amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, landlords and management at venues across Waveney have been busy following the government guidelines as they prepare to open again following three months of lockdown.

With the temporary new procedures in place – which also includes pre-booked tables, using hand santiser stations and leaving your details with staff at certain venues – landlords have urged customers to be respectful to staff and to follow the signage around the venues when premises reopen on Saturday, July 4.

The Volunteer pub in Lowestoft has reopened - as it becomes the first Craft Union pub in the town. Pictures: Mark Boggis The Volunteer pub in Lowestoft has reopened - as it becomes the first Craft Union pub in the town. Pictures: Mark Boggis

Andrew Rogers, part of the management group at Moss and Co – which runs six venues across the area and employs 150 staff – said: “There definitely will be plenty of changes and it won’t be the pub as you used to know it.”

The group runs The Angel Inn at Wangford, The Bell Inn in Carlton Colville, The Commodore in Oulton Broad, The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield, The Village Maid in Lound and The Waveney in Oulton Broad – and all will be reopening on July 4.

The Volunteer pub in Lowestoft has reopened - as it becomes the first Craft Union pub in the town. Pictures: Mark Boggis The Volunteer pub in Lowestoft has reopened - as it becomes the first Craft Union pub in the town. Pictures: Mark Boggis

Adhering to the new regulations, each of the six Moss and Co venues will be operating a one-way system in and out, with sanitiser stations located on arrival and throughout the pub.

Extended table service options will minimise the need to visit the bar and contact details will be requested.

The Village Maid in Lound will reopen on July 4. PIcture: Google Images The Village Maid in Lound will reopen on July 4. PIcture: Google Images

Mr Rogers said: “We have been working hard since the government guidelines were released to get all six of our venues ready to safely open for customers to return this Saturday.

“We’ve invested in heat temperature guns for every site to measure body temperature from a distance, and we have a large number of PPE for staff to wear.

“We have made a £15,000 investment on the (beer) gardens and outdoor areas at our six sites.

“The Waveney has had a £10,000 investment to install a decking area that can seat guests safely outside.

“At each site there will be a host who will greet everyone, explain the situation and then show them to a table.”

Here is a list of some of the venues in Waveney reopening this Saturday, July 4:

The Volunteer in London Road North (Lowestoft town centre) will welcome customers back with “some new procedures in place.”

A spokesman for the Craft Union pub said: “These will include social distancing, sanitise stations, regular cleaning and seated only.

“Of course things are going to be different, but we will make you all feel at ease and safe as much as we can!

“There are rules in place and everyone will be explained the rules upon entry.

“We will be doing table service either through an app or by personal table service from one of our team.”

A new OrderPay App has been introduced that will help customers perform contactless payments, and all outside areas will be utilised including the beer garden.

The Ole Frank in Gresham Avenue, Oulton Broad will open its doors once more at noon on July 4.

The family run pub has been “all freshly decorated for reopening” with customers urged to keep within the guidelines of social distancing.

The Oddfellows in Pakefield reopens from 11am on July 4.

The Norman Warrior on Fir Lane, Lowestoft will reopen at noon on July 4, with one-way systems in place, hand sanitising stations and contact information to be taken.

A post on its Facebook page said: ”We want to make it as near to the old pub as possible but with the ‘new normal’ measures.”

Hand sanitising stations and new signage will also be in place at The Flying Dutchman on Beccles Road, Lowestoft as it reopens on July 4.

The Royal Falcon on Lowestoft High Street will reopen at 11.30am on July 4.

Sanitising stations have been installed throughout the bar and beer garden, and a post on its Facebook page said: “When you enter and leave the building it will be via a one-way system, with signage telling you which way to go.

“Table service is available, and while customers can be served at the bar – which has been fitted with Perspex screens – guests are not allowed to sit or stand at the bar to consume your drink.

“Tables and chairs have been rearranged in the bar and beer garden to make sure customers can keep a safe 2m distance.

We now have a new system in place for use of the ladies and gents toilets.”

The Triangle Tavern on St Peter’s Street in Lowestoft reopens on July 4 from 11am.

A post on its Facebook page said: “On arrival you will wait at the front door to be seated. Once seated you will be asked to read the new pub rules and fill in a contact card.

“One person from each table can stand at the bar (as long as there is room for you) to order your drinks and take them back to the table. No one is allowed to drink or stay at the bar.

“Once all space in and outside of the pub is filled you will be turned away at the door.”

Markg Restaurant at The Tramway Hotel in Pakefield will reopen its courtyard on July 4, as drinks and a dine out menu are served outside.

The Royal Oak on London Road South will reopen from 11am on July 4, with a one-way system in place as well as refurbished toilet areas.

There will be no sitting or standing at the bar, and customers will also be asked to leave their contact details.

With “lots of work” being done at The Globe Inn on Lowestoft High Street, they are “hoping to be open” on July 4.

The Spring Tide Grill & Pizza pub restaurant on Kirkley Rise will reopen from noon on July 4.

New signage has been installed and due to restrictions on numbers in the pub, a reduced seating plan is in place. Bookings are now being taken online and over the phone.

A spokesman said: “We will have a member of our management team to greet you at the door to manage the flow and capacity of the pub.”

The First & Last Public House on Dove Street, Lowestoft will be reopening on Saturday, July 11 at 11am.

The Foxburrow Beefeater restaurant in Lowestoft will reopen on July 17, with places available to book from July 10.

