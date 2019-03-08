Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Overdue library book discovered and returned to Lowestoft after 52 years

PUBLISHED: 11:56 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 22 May 2019

Rachel Gibson, of Lowestoft Library, with 'The Metaphysical Poets' by Jim Hunter, which was returned to the library almost 52 years overdue. PHOTO: Suffolk Libraries

Rachel Gibson, of Lowestoft Library, with 'The Metaphysical Poets' by Jim Hunter, which was returned to the library almost 52 years overdue. PHOTO: Suffolk Libraries

Archant

More than five decades after it was checked out of Lowestoft Library, a book has been returned, along with a £100 apology cheque.

'The Metaphysical Poets' by Jim Hunter was returned to Lowestoft Library after being almost 52 years overdue. PHOTO: Suffolk Libraries'The Metaphysical Poets' by Jim Hunter was returned to Lowestoft Library after being almost 52 years overdue. PHOTO: Suffolk Libraries

After borrowing 'The Metaphysical Poets' by Jim Hunter, the mystery visitor should have returned the book in September 1967.

Now, almost 52 years later, the book has been posted back to the library with the cheque to cover the late charges and a note from the reader saying they were "extremely embarrassed".

Lowestoft Library manager Jo Wilde said: "I was amazed when we received the book.

"It was a very generous gesture and a lovely surprise.

'The Metaphysical Poets' by Jim Hunter was returned to Lowestoft Library after being almost 52 years overdue. PHOTO: Suffolk Libraries'The Metaphysical Poets' by Jim Hunter was returned to Lowestoft Library after being almost 52 years overdue. PHOTO: Suffolk Libraries

"Most people wouldn't have even bothered to return the book after all that time."

The mystery visitor borrowed the book while staying in Lowestoft with their parents, but did not find it until moving house.

You may also want to watch:

'The Metaphysical Poets' was returned in a good condition and has been returned to the shelves on the Clapham Road South site.

In 1967, the fine for a late library book was three old pennies each week, meaning the borrower faced a fine of £33 and 10 shillings.

Now, overdue books get a charge of 15p per day, although this is capped at £7.35 for an adult book.

James Powell, marketing and communications manager at Suffolk Libraries, said: "This is a lovely story showing the best of human nature.

"It is easy to forget or mislay things but taking the extra effort to return the book, and in good condition, after all this time shows this person wanted to put things right.

"Hopefully next time someone else borrows this book they'll bring it back a bit sooner.

"However, we'd always rather keep customers so if someone is embarrassed about returning a very overdue book, we'd encourage them to talk to us."

Lowestoft Library is part of Suffolk Libraries, an independent and charitable organisation which runs all of the public libraries in Suffolk, with all 44 remaining open despite cuts to library services across the country.

The £100 will be put towards supporting the services and activities provided at the library.

Most Read

New A140 services open but missing McDonald’s

The new BP service station at the A140/A143 junction at Scole has opened to customers after six months of construction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich nightclub owners banned as directors over unpaid rates

Dawn and Steve Peri were banned by the Insolvency Service from being directors of any companies for four years. Photo: Archant/Peri Family

12 weeks of road closures to make roundabout safer for cyclists

City Councillors and residents at the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

M&S to close Simply Food stores – after new one just opens on A140

Marks & Spencer in Norwich. Pic: Archant.

Delays on A47 after two-vehicle crash on Thickthorn roundabout

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

M&S to close Simply Food stores – after new one just opens on A140

Marks & Spencer in Norwich. Pic: Archant.

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Driver fined after his Mercedes collided with steam train

A car collided with a steam train at the Sweet Briar Road crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Howard Denner

‘I’ve worked my socks off there’: teaching assistant jobs axed at two schools

Angel Road Junior School in Norwich, part of the Diversa Multi Academy Trust. Teaching assistants at the school and at Angel Road Infant have been made redundant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Goldilocks’ effect strikes as weather takes its toll on tourism industry

Ambassadors for the Larking Gowen Tourism Survey at the launch in February. L-R David Field, Jo Nicholls, Sue Tasker, Andy Wood, Tarnia Robertson, Richard Turvill, Chris Scargill, Ruth Knight, Judith Phillips. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists