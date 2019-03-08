Search

A la cart? Horse and carriage spotted using KFC drive-thu

PUBLISHED: 16:15 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 15 August 2019

“Lowestoft is a lovely eclectic town

"Lowestoft is a lovely eclectic town". Picture: Alison Hodgson

You would expect to see a horse-drawn carriage galloping through a lush field, in a period drama or at an official ceremonial event.

KFC in Lowestoft. Picture: Google MapsKFC in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps

However, onlookers in one seaside town had an unusual sight as a number of horses were spotted trotting into the drive-thu at KFC for a quick bite to eat.

Alison Hodgson was taking her dogs for a walk at the seafront when she spotted the horses trotting through the KFC on Marine Parade, in Lowestoft.

The 40-year-old snapped a picture of the horses and shared it to social media on Saturday, August 10.

Miss Hodgson said: "My initial thoughts were 'well that's not the usual vehicles you see going through the drive thru'.

The horses were spotted walking through the drive thu in Lowestoft. Picture; Contributed by Alison HodgsonThe horses were spotted walking through the drive thu in Lowestoft. Picture; Contributed by Alison Hodgson

"Eco-friendly horse power - what could be better in this day and age?"

She said she spotted three or four of the horses pulling a carriage in the fast food restaurant before they parked up while they waited for their food.

"There were no issues - they didn't hold the drive thru up. In fact they went round a second time to let a car behind them go through," she said.

"I just decided to share the post as I thought it would make people smile.

"Lowestoft is a lovely eclectic town and there's always something out of the ordinary going on."

According to Miss Hodgson, eight or nine horses had travelled from Lincolnshire to Lowestoft.

"We as a town gave them quite a warm welcome and the horses were well taken care of - another lady added a picture to the Facebook post of one being re-shoed by a farrier.

"I just thought it was funny as the all the kids went through the drive thru on them to get their food," she said.

In 2000, a code of practice was established for drivers of horse drawn vehicles by the Department of Transport.

According to the code of practice, the horse should be at least six years old and have the harness properly fitted and regularly checked to draw a cart on a public road.

Staff at the KFC store in Lowestoft did not wish to comment.

