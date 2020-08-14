Three East Suffolk beaches recognised among best in the country

Three of the UK’s most easterly beaches have been named among the best in the country.

Lowestoft South Beach, Southwold beach and Kessingland beach have all been recognised as part of annual seaside awards.

Hosted by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, South Beach and Southwold beach have been recognised for bathing and resorts, while Kessingland beach has been honoured with a non-bathing award.

Councillor Letitia Smith, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded seaside awards.

“These are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.

“We have outstanding, popular beaches in East Suffolk and these awards reflect that.

“Anyone visiting our beaches this summer can be sture they are visiting one of the country’s very best.”