Evacuation after hazardous materials leak

Gas Works Road in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A hazardous materials leak caused the evacuation of a building in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A total of 10 fire crews were alerted to the incident on Gas Works Road in Lowestoft at 1.29am.

No one was injured in the leak, with crews standing down at 3.01am.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire crews were called to a hazardous materials leak and monitored the scene while engineers isolated the leak.

You may also want to watch:

"The site was evacuated and the road was closed as a precaution.

"There were no casualties in the incident."

Suffolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were alerted as a precaution, with the Environment Agency also informed.

Beccles and Holbrook both sent two crews to the scene, along with crews from Woodbridge and Saxmundham.

Four further crews were alerted, including two from Lowestoft South and two from Haverhill.