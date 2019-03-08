Cordon in place as workers evacuated after gas cylinder fire

Emergency services have been called to an industrial unit on Commercial Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Matt Nixon Archant

A gas cylinder fire has sparked an evacuation of an industrial unit.

Five fire crews are currently on the scene at Commercial Road, Lowestoft, having been called to the site at 12.41pm on Wednesday, August 21.

A 200m cordon has been established and workers have been evacuated from nearby buildings.

Two crews from Lowestoft South have been joined at the scene by crews from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and North Lowestoft.

Officers from Suffolk Police have also been called to the scene to assist fire crews with road closures.

The fire, which is near to the railway line, has also caused disruption on trains heading into and out of the town.

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia confirmed services will be terminated before Lowestoft.

No one is believed to have been injured by the fire, with the East of England Ambulance Service called as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We have been called to attend a fire at Commercial Road in Lowestoft.

"We currently have one ambulance and one ambulance officer vehicle on the scene.

"This has been precautionary as there are presently no reports of casualties.

"However, the incident is still ongoing."

More to follow.