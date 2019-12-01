Search

Don't dry your socks in the oven - Firefighter's warning after callout

PUBLISHED: 09:03 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 01 December 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Firefighters have warned anyone looking for warm and toasty feet this winter not to dry socks in the oven after being called to reports of a flat fire.

Crews from Lowestoft North and South fire stations were called to the Commercial Road and Station Square area of the town on Friday night at 10.09pm.

Taking to Twitter, firefighters at the North station said: "Mobilised with @LowestoftSouth to flat fire last night. Thankfully no action required.

"FIRE SAFETY ADVICE: Do not dry your socks in the oven."

The two crews left the scene shortly afterwards at 10.20pm.

Don't dry your socks in the oven - Firefighter's warning after callout

