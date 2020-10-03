Search

‘I was praying for him’ - Woman’s relief after pet cockatiel found on top of police station

PUBLISHED: 12:49 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 03 October 2020

Joanna Hume the moment she was reunited with her pet cockatiel CJ. PHOTO: Lowestoft Police

A woman has expressed her joy and relief after her pet cockatiel CJ was found on top of a police station.

CJ finally reunited with his cagemate Alfie. PHOTO: Lowestoft PoliceCJ finally reunited with his cagemate Alfie. PHOTO: Lowestoft Police

Joanna Hume, 36, who lives in Oulton Broad, was left feeling upset and emotional after her pet cockatiel flew off when she was trying to transport him to her sister’s house on Sunday, September 27.

She tried to look for CJ the cockatiel with her nephew throughout Sunday afternoon but to no avail.

But luckily, Lowestoft Police found CJ on Monday afternoon on the top floor roof of the police station and returned him to Miss Hume the following day.

Miss Hume said finding CJ was a relief after a frantic search.

“I was taking my birds around to my sister’s on Sunday afternoon because she was looking after them,” she said.

“The side of CJ’s cage wasn’t locked properly. He leapt on to my arm and before I knew it he was off.

“Me and my nephew went to search for him and I swear we could hear CJ squawking somewhere high up in a tree.

“I used recordings of him singing to try and get his attention but none of this worked because of the bad weather.

“The next day I went out on my bike to try and find him and I was very emotional and very upset. By Monday lunch I was praying for him.

“Next thing I knew was my friend got in contact with me to say that Lowestoft Police had found a cockatiel.

“So I raced down to the police station where I met an officer who told me that a Business Support Officer was looking after him and that he would be returned to me the next day.

“I held him in my arms on Tuesday. I can’t begin to explain the emotion, I was happy and relieved.”

Sgt Cotton of Lowestoft Police discovered CJ on the top floor of the police station and he was able to safely retrieve him.

Another officer then spoke to All Pets pet Shop who loaned the police a cage where CJ could be looked after overnight by the police’s Business Support Officer.

Miss Hume said she will be sending Lowestoft Police a box of chocolates to thank them for their help.

