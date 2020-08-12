Town’s Christmas lights switch-on ‘on hold’ amid safety concerns
PUBLISHED: 15:07 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 12 August 2020
Archant
Organisers of a popular festive event have put plans for its Christmas lights switch-on spectacular “on hold” amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.
Lowestoft’s Christmas lights switch-on and festive event showcases music, fun and laughter among entertainment aplenty in late November each year.
But amid the pandemic, the Business Improvement District (BID) for Lowestoft has confirmed that the town’s festive event will only go ahead this year “if it is safe and sensible to do so.”
Organised by Lowestoft Vision, which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, a spokesman said: “Due to the current pandemic Lowestoft Vision currently has its annual Christmas Lights switch-on event on hold.
“We plan to review this later this year to confirm whether this can be delivered safely as we know how much our event is enjoyed by visitors and locals alike, but we will only go ahead with the event if it is safe and sensible to do so.
“We do however plan to provide our festive lighting and Christmas trees to ensure that Lowestoft town centre remains a joyful and exciting place to visit over the Christmas period, and we will be looking in to providing virtual engagement with our visitors if we are unable to provide a switch-on event this year.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.