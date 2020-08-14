Search

Lotus name to once again appear on Norwich City shirts after new academy deal is struck

PUBLISHED: 11:53 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 14 August 2020

Norwich City youth, child and academy shirts will carry the Lotus name next season. Picture: NCFC

Norwich City youth, child and academy shirts will carry the Lotus name next season. Picture: NCFC

NCFC

A famous name in motorsport will once again be emblazoned across Norwich City shirts after a sponsorship deal with the club was expanded.

For three years in the early part of the century, Lotus served as kit sponsor for the club’s away shirt and recently linked up with the Canaries again to sponsor the club’s training ground.

Now, the Lotus name will again be seen on the front of Norwich City shirts, with the Hethel-based brand taking on sponsorship of the child-sized replica shirts.

It will see the shirts carry to Lotus logo, instead of that of the club’s main sponsor, betting firm Dafabet, and will also apply to the kits of all teams in the club’s academy set-up - from the U23s downwards.

Chief operating officer at the club, Ben Kensell, said: “With such a deep history with both the club and the region, we’re delighted to further strengthen our relationship with the wonderful team at Lotus.”

