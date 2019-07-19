Search

Animal sanctuary inundated with interest after school brings in parrot worth up to £1,000

19 July, 2019 - 11:14
Teacher Stephen Brown found the parrot at Sprowston Junior School. Photo: Stephen Brown

Stephen Brown

A local animal sanctuary taking care of a lost parrot has said it has been inundated with calls and offers to rehome the bird.

But a spokesman for the charity said they were sceptical of some enquires as Amazonian parrots can be worth as much as £1,000.

The bird was handed over to the sanctuary by members of staff at Sprowston Junior School, who had discovered him in a tree on school grounds and managed to get him to come down from his perch.

Stephen Brown, the year four teacher who first noticed the unexpected visitor, said: "I was just setting up a barbecue for our year six leavers' event when I heard a squawk and looked up at a tree to see a parrot.

"I shouted for my colleague to come outside and we both agreed that we couldn't just leave it as it would have to be someone's pet.

"I tried whistling and calling for it to come down but it just stayed where it was so we tried to call the RSPCA but there was no answer.

"Then after whistling some more it flew down and sat on my shoulder."

Mr Brown, 28, and his colleagues then called the animal sanctuary in the hopes they would be able to reunite the bird with his owner and look after him in the meantime.

A spokesman for the sanctuary confirmed they were taking care of the bird and said: "I have been inundated with enquires about the parrot and people offering him a foster home because he would be worth a lot of money, so if someone is really his owner they will have to show us some photo proof that he was their parrot.

"He's a sweetheart and I don't know how long he's been out for but he's being treated with antibiotics for a chest infection now and he's quite underweight.

"We're taking steps to get him microchipped so that if he ever gets lost again it will be easy to reunite him with his owners.

"I would really encourage all pet owners to consider microchipping their animal, it's a positive thing to do."

