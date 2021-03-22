A47 lorry driver tests positive for cocaine

Published: 1:31 PM March 22, 2021

The banned lorry driver failed a drug wipe for cocaine and cannabis - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have arrested a lorry driver for being in possession of class A and B drugs and failing a drug test for cocaine and cannabis.

Members of Norfolk's Operation Moonshot team, which use ANPR technology to target law-breaking drivers, pulled the HGV over on the A47 at Wisbech on Sunday night.

As well as being in possession of drugs and over the drug drive limit, officers also fund the man was disqualified from driving.

The lorry was seized and the driver arrested.

It comes days after a special operation using an unmarked lorry cab to patrol main routes caught drivers committing a catalogue of offences, including speeding, driving without care and attention, and using mobile phones.

Police in Norfolk and Suffolk spotted more than 300 offences in a week after stopping 250 heavy goods vehicles and smaller vehicles, including vans.