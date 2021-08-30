Ministers ‘asleep on watch’ protecting Afghan allies, says Lord Dannatt

Published: 7:43 AM August 30, 2021

Norfolk peer Lord Dannatt is a member of the House of Lords Select Committee on the Rural Economy. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The former head of the British Army has said it was "unfathomable” why the government appeared to be “asleep on watch" in protecting Afghans who helped soldiers and officials.

General Lord Richard Dannatt, who lives near Norwich, questioned why ministers had not engaged earlier on the safety of Afghan allies, given that the issue had been raised repeatedly by senior army officers.

He said: "On the particular issue of those who we knew were in danger, people who had worked for us, interpreters, former locally-engaged civilians, this issue has been in the media.

"This issue has been on politicians' desks for two to three years and, certainly, it's been there during the course of this year.”

Members of the British armed forces depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire. - Credit: PA

His comments followed the final flight containing UK troops and diplomatic staff from Kabul landed at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Sunday, bringing to an end Britain’s 20-year engagement in Afghanistan.

Lord Dannatt, who was head of the army from 2006 to 2009, said members of the armed forces from East Anglia and further afield who served in Afghanistan should still be proud of what they achieved.

Lord Dannatt, left, in Helmand province, Afghanistan in 2007. - Credit: HQUKTF Combat Camera Team

Afghans employed by the British army or who worked with UK-based organisations fear they and their families could be tortured and murdered despite Taliban assurances.

The Ministry of Defence said that Operation Pitting, the British rescue mission in Afghanistan, had saved 15,000 people, including 5,000 Britons and their families, plus more than 8,000 Afghan former UK staff and their families.

Royal Anglian soldier on Sangin's main street. - Credit: Supplied by Mark Nicholls

He has called for a public inquiry into the events that led up to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Speaking on Times Radio, he said: "I mean, you might remember, back in July, 45 senior officers wrote to the government, an open letter to the government, saying there are people we are concerned about and if we don't do the right thing, their blood will be on our hands. It is unfathomable why it would appear that the government was asleep on watch.

Members of the British armed forces walk to the air terminal after departing a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire. - Credit: PA

"I think the issue of Afghanistan sat on the backburner. Maybe it started to come forward. But then, suddenly, when the Taliban took over the country in the precipitate fashion in which they did, it fell off the cooker straight onto the kitchen floor and we've...had this chaotic extraction.

"We should have done better, we could have done better. It absolutely behoves us to find out why the government didn't spark up faster."

