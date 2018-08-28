Search

Advanced search

‘Step away from the shortbread’ - Last minute Christmas gifts that look like they took months to plan

PUBLISHED: 14:36 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:36 19 December 2018

Looses Emporium, Magdalen Street, has two floors of weird and wonderful items from more than 60 dealers. Photo: Neil Perry

Looses Emporium, Magdalen Street, has two floors of weird and wonderful items from more than 60 dealers. Photo: Neil Perry

Archant

With just five shopping days to go until the main event, time is running out for last minute Christmas gift hunters.

But step away from the shortbread biscuit tins and put down the novelty socks, because Looses Emporium on Magdalen Street might just have you covered.

This unassuming wonderland is bursting at the rafters with vintage oddities, quirky one off antiques and stocking fillers so unique the lucky recipient will never guess it was bought in a mad dash.

We headed down to rummage through offerings from more than 60 independent dealers, whose wares span two floors plus a salvage yard, to bring you our top picks for every type of person on your good list.

The Bond buff

1980’s Addidas track jacket in classic red white and blue, with the iconic Bayern Munich patch, £40. Photo: Neil Perry1980’s Addidas track jacket in classic red white and blue, with the iconic Bayern Munich patch, £40. Photo: Neil Perry

As well as a fantastic selection of classic 007 movie posters, Looses has one of the most comprehensive Ian Fleming collections we’ve ever seen.

Pick up early editions printed as early as 1956, starting at £3, to fill gaps in your bond fan’s collection or treat someone to the full set.

The sports fan

Retro sportswear has cemented itself as a solid favourite with those too young to remember the garb first time round and those who do will appreciate the nostalgia value.

1980's collectors will be drawn to this family of Natwest pigs, found in Looses Emporium. Photo: Neil Perry1980's collectors will be drawn to this family of Natwest pigs, found in Looses Emporium. Photo: Neil Perry

Our favourite was this 1980’s Addidas track jacket in classic red white and blue, with the iconic Bayern Munich patch, for £40.

The Theatre aficionado

Treat the darling obsessed with bright lights and well trod stage boards with something with a truly unique story.

This selection of 1970’s Ipswich Wolsey Theatre posters feature original artwork for productions ranging from Shakespeare to Pinter. At only £5 they are an affordable and unique way to get your hands on a piece of local theatre history.

This life sized Sully model will either delight or terrify Disney fans at Looses Emporrium. Photo: Neil PerryThis life sized Sully model will either delight or terrify Disney fans at Looses Emporrium. Photo: Neil Perry

The green fingered gardener

Looses has a fantastic selection of garden gear including plants, unusual planters and gnomes ranging from the adorable to the grotesque.

For the gardener looking to bring a touch of class to their outdoor space our pick is these ornate rustic iron obelisks, going for £30. They come in a range of designs and scream timeless grandeur.

The shoe fiend

Ornate rustic iron obelisks found in the gardening section at Looses Emporium. Photo: Neil PerryOrnate rustic iron obelisks found in the gardening section at Looses Emporium. Photo: Neil Perry

Chances are this person already has a wardrobe bursting with fabulous footwear, but for a one of kind pair, Looses is home to several dedicated fashion curators each with a unique array of shoes.

Our standout pick was this pair of killer platform boots, £20, and for the mini punk in your life, these patent pink genuine Doc Martins, £30.

The music fan

As the world moves online and our experiences become more and more confined to the virtual, we have never been so obsessed with ‘real’.

A selection of 1970’s Ipswich Wolsey Theatre posters, featuring original artwork, found in Looses Emporium. Photo: Neil PerryA selection of 1970’s Ipswich Wolsey Theatre posters, featuring original artwork, found in Looses Emporium. Photo: Neil Perry

This beautiful 1960’s Bush record player cabinet, £150, not only looks but will also play vinyl in all its raw, crackly glory. Fans of every genre are bound to find a favourite record after a quick rummage through the thousands in the Emporium’s music section.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Morons’ cause £1,500 damage to father’s Audi in overnight attack

Vandals have caused £1,500 worth of damage to an Audi RS4 in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Photo: Wayne Moyse

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Four taken to hospital after ‘carbon monoxide’ leak at restaurant in Brundall

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plank ‘snapped under’ jogger whose foot went through Cromer pier

The injuries sustained by Karen Kitchener who was jogging on Cromer Pier when her foot went through a rotten piece of wood. Photo: Jamie Honeywood/Karen Kitchener
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists