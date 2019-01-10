Search

Fancy a walk down memory lane? Look at Dereham Carnival throughout the decades

10 January, 2019 - 15:30
Dereham WI 1951 carnival float.

Dereham WI 1951 carnival float.

As Dereham Carnival announces a one-off change for this year’s festivities, the Times has searched the archives for photographs of celebrations from years gone by.

Dereham Carnival 1924Dereham Carnival 1924

Do you recognise anyone from these photos? Or do you have any interesting stories from previous carnival events? Maybe some of these photos will stir up some exciting memories from your time spent in the parade.

This will be the fourth time the event has been put on following its revival after a 22-year gap.

The event typically takes the format of a fun run ahead of the parade through the town, followed by an afternoon of activities and music on the town’s recreation ground.

- Share your photographs of Dereham Carnival past and present on the Dereham Times Facebook pages.

those were teh days that were (7/8 EDI Pulham copy) The Stepping Out Club join in the Dereham carnival .those were teh days that were (7/8 EDI Pulham copy) The Stepping Out Club join in the Dereham carnival .

those were the years that were - look backthose were the years that were - look back

dereham carnival 1990s floatdereham carnival 1990s float

Dereham Carnival 2012Dereham Carnival 2012

Dereham Carnival 2012Dereham Carnival 2012

Shipdham Guides and Brownies win First Prize at the Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick ButcherShipdham Guides and Brownies win First Prize at the Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Aimee Southam and Donna Mays from Shipdham Guides and Brownies win First Prize at the Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick ButcherAimee Southam and Donna Mays from Shipdham Guides and Brownies win First Prize at the Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick ButcherDereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Annabell Bennett enjoying the Dereham Carnival Parade. Picture: Nick ButcherAnnabell Bennett enjoying the Dereham Carnival Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick ButcherDereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick ButcherDereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

(9/12EDI) 1968 carnival queen Tessa Greenacre.(9/12EDI) 1968 carnival queen Tessa Greenacre.

Dereham Carnival 2012Dereham Carnival 2012

c4766 dereham carnivalc4766 dereham carnival

those were the days looking back to the carnival of 1984those were the days looking back to the carnival of 1984

Norfolk Elvis impersonator Jet Scream bringing Rock 'n' Roll to the people watching Dereham Carnival in the town centre on Sunday <0705> Photo: Bill SmithNorfolk Elvis impersonator Jet Scream bringing Rock 'n' Roll to the people watching Dereham Carnival in the town centre on Sunday <0705> Photo: Bill Smith

(5/8 EDI Pulham copy) Ernest Pratt representing the Royal British Legion in the Dereham carnival parade.(5/8 EDI Pulham copy) Ernest Pratt representing the Royal British Legion in the Dereham carnival parade.

(4/8 EDI Pulham copy)Dereham Carnival parade float winners.....the Forge Inn.(4/8 EDI Pulham copy)Dereham Carnival parade float winners.....the Forge Inn.

The Dereham Carnival parade arrives in the centre of town to cheers from crowds lining the streets. Picture: Antony KellyThe Dereham Carnival parade arrives in the centre of town to cheers from crowds lining the streets. Picture: Antony Kelly

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLYDereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLYDereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLYDereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLYDereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLYDereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLYDereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLYDereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.

