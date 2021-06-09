News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Emergency crews called to gas leak false alarm at Longwater

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:53 AM June 9, 2021    Updated: 8:32 AM June 9, 2021
Firefighters were called to a large fire in the open at Whittington this morning

Fire crews were called to Longwater over a suspected gas leak. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Emergency service crews were called to the scene of a suspected gas leak at an ambulance depot near Norwich.

An eyewitness spotted police, fire and ambulance crews at the station off Alex Moorhouse Way, next to the Longwater Retail Park.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed personnel from Earlham and Carrow were called to the scene shortly after 7am after a member of the public reported a gas leak.

"Crews are still investigating," the spokesperson said at 7.40am.

But the stop message was received shortly after, once it was confirmed that it was a false alarm.

In the same area in April, an emergency cordon had to be put in place and a busy road closed amid safety fears over another gas leak.

A 100m cordon was put in place at the time, while Alex Moorhouse Way was closed to all traffic for around two hours.

