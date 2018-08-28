Search

Residents from a village in Norfolk rally round to help a homeless man get back on his feet

PUBLISHED: 11:03 27 November 2018

bodnarchuk

A homeless man’s plight has been eased thanks to generous donations from residents in the village where he had been sleeping rough.

Hayden Iley from Long Stratton used his pocket money to help a homeless man in the village. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Hayden Iley from Long Stratton used his pocket money to help a homeless man in the village. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The man, who wishes to only be known as Matthew, was sleeping in a small tent outside a charity shop in Long Stratton when the villagers decided to help him get back on his feet.

The charity shop was just a stone’s throw away from where local woman Sheryl Daynes lives, so she started a charity page in Matthew’s name to help him.

Mrs Daynes said: “It all started with a Facebook post about a young man sleeping outside a charity shop a minute’s walk from my house. We managed to find him someone’s front garden to sleep in front of instead of the shop doorway, but his small tent wasn’t big enough for him, as he’s 6ft.”

The gofundme page has been active for 20 days, and has so far raised £275 of their £500 goal.

Mrs Daynes said: “We found Matthew a caravan for £200 and a lady has allowed him to pitch up on her farm, and he does odd jobs for her in return.

“He is happy, we keep in contact everyday. People are donating food and clothes for him. We will help him until he has found a job, but he is much happier.”

The whole community is behind helping Matthew - even 10-year-old Hayden Iley gave him his pocket money.

READ MORE: Primary school pupil uses pocket money to help homeless man

Darren Cason on the gofundme page said: “I’ve been following this story on Facebook and amazed at what everyone has done. I live in the village and thought I would chip in to help a good cause.”

Echoing that, Rachel Rodger said: “It’s not much but if everyone does the same the poor soul should get a very nice helping hand.”

Mrs Daynes added: “I would like to thank everyone for their kind donations so far and for everyone’s help in getting Matthew to where he is today. It was definitely a team effort and I couldn’t have done all this without you.”

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/6d0ps88

