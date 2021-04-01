News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vessel stranded with electrical failure sparks lifeboat call-out

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:43 AM April 1, 2021   
The small angling boat, which was stranded with electrical failure, was towed in by Lowestoft Lifeboat.

The small angling boat, which was stranded with electrical failure, was towed in by Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: Philip Holdsworth/RNLI - Credit: Philip Holdsworth/RNLI

A lone fisherman in difficulty at sea prompted a lifeboat call-out.

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was called out in misty conditions to aid an angling boat in difficulty off the coast.

The crew of ‘Patsy Knight’ responded at 4.06pm on Wednesday, March 31 to assist the lone fisherman on a small angling boat, which was stranded with electrical failure.

Having been alerted following reports that the boat had suffered an electrical problem, lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: “We soon reached the 20ft angling boat, which was stranded a mile-and-a-half off the coast of Kessingland.

Lowestoft Lifeboat towing the vessel back into Lowestoft.

Lowestoft Lifeboat towing the vessel back into Lowestoft. Picture: Philip Holdsworth/RNLI - Credit: Philip Holdsworth/RNLI

"The solo fisherman on board told us that he was unable to start his engine.

You may also want to watch:

“In calm but misty conditions, the crew connected a tow line and brought the vessel into the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club Marina at Lowestoft arriving just after 5pm.”

