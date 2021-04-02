News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Busy King's Lynn road remains closed after early morning crash

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:36 AM April 2, 2021    Updated: 8:38 AM April 2, 2021
The South Gate in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The South Gate in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

A key route into King's Lynn remains closed following an early morning crash. 

London Road is closed between the Southgates Roundabout and Lynwood Terrace following an accident around 4am. 

Police and fire crews were called to the scene with a casualty being released from a vehicle using enhanced hydraulic rescue equipment.

The fire crews from North and South Lynn were on scene for just over 20 minutes, and the road remains closed in both directions. 

Check our live traffic map for updates.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows

Red Arrows could fly over Norfolk today

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The 2011 Census form. Picture SIMON FINLAY

'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
People enjoying the sun at Sea Palling.

Gallery

Sun-kissed Norfolk beach is packed on the hottest day of the year

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton Prom

Crowds flock to Sunny Hunny as temperature soars

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon