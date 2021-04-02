Busy King's Lynn road remains closed after early morning crash

Published: 8:36 AM April 2, 2021 Updated: 8:38 AM April 2, 2021

A key route into King's Lynn remains closed following an early morning crash.

London Road is closed between the Southgates Roundabout and Lynwood Terrace following an accident around 4am.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene with a casualty being released from a vehicle using enhanced hydraulic rescue equipment.

The fire crews from North and South Lynn were on scene for just over 20 minutes, and the road remains closed in both directions.

