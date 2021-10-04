Marathon runners raise thousands to help African farmers

Published: 4:00 PM October 4, 2021

Phoebe Russell and Luke Paterson have raised thousands of pounds for the Farm Africa charity by running the 2021 London Marathon - Credit: Luke Paterson

Two members of Norfolk's farming community have raised thousands of pounds to help their counterparts in Africa, after completing the 2021 London Marathon.

Phoebe Russell, a dairy adviser for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), who lives near King's Lynn, and Luke Paterson of Dilham Hall Farms, near North Walsham, both finished the gruelling 26-mile run around the capital on Sunday.

Both chose to raise money for international development charity Farm Africa, which aims to reduce poverty in eastern Africa by supporting farmers to grow more, and sell for more.

Mr Paterson, who limped over the line despite a knee injury, has already raised £3,500 and hopes to push that total past £4,000 after the race.

He said: "The atmosphere was amazing, it makes you so proud with all the supporters lining the street.

"I wanted to put something back and, after all the time and all the training, to raise that amount of money is fantastic - so thank you to all my supporters."

Miss Russell, who completed the marathon in four hours and seven minutes, is close to hitting her charity target of £2,250 - and has also contributed to the fundraising of an NFU team from across East Anglia which has generated more than £30,000 for Farm Africa.

"It was brilliant, the atmosphere was fantastic and it really helps you through," she said.

"The main thing was it was a worthwhile thing to do for a great charity. We had a lot of support from the farming community, and that pushes you on."

To donate to Luke Paterson, see: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=19966_8939527_80237&pageUrl=2

To donate to Phoebe Russell, see uk.virginmoneygiving.com/phoebe-russell-SAVMLMBONDS333-2020-195548/2





