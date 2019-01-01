London bombing survivor opens one-off hairdressers

Shelley Line, a London bombing survivor, will open a community hair salon in Norwich early December. Picture: Shelley Line Archant

A London bombing survivor from Norfolk has been inspired to set up a 'one-off' salon giving free haircuts to those in need.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The salon will offer free hair services, from colour to cut, for those who do not have the means. Picture: Shelley Line The salon will offer free hair services, from colour to cut, for those who do not have the means. Picture: Shelley Line

Shelley Line, from Ormesby St Michael, was just 3m away from an explosion at King's Cross during the July 7, 2005 terrorist attacks and said surviving had motivated her to help others.

The 49-year-old said: "I was incredibly lucky to get out alive. It was the real definition of trauma, but it is not something that defines me. It is something that happened to me. There isn't a single person who hasn't experienced some form of trauma.

"My life has been a whirlwind. I feel really strongly that the 52 people who died in the attacks never got the opportunity to build their own potential. Every day I ask myself what I can do to make a difference, even if it is just smiling at someone at a bus stop. Helping others makes me feel better."

Mrs Line said she hopes the venture becomes a franchise - and has received interested from America. Picture: Shelley Line Mrs Line said she hopes the venture becomes a franchise - and has received interested from America. Picture: Shelley Line

Now she will open the first-of-its-kind community hair salon, The Hair Care Share, on Magdalen Street, on December 7.

You may also want to watch:

Clients pay a non-profit fee for services, which start at £30, and are encouraged to contribute a further amount between the fee and profit price. The extra money then funds hair services, which range from colours to cuts, for those in need.

Mrs Line, who wants to build a franchise and has received interest from businesses in America, aims to work with homeless shelters, food banks, the job centre and women's refuges.

She added: "Hairdressing should be accessible to everybody and every hairdresser should welcome anyone from the community. I always say feeling good and looking your best is a basic human right."

Mrs Line was also diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after the attacks and recognises the therapeutic side to hairdressing.

She said: "People come to the hairdressers to off-load. I am completely functional with PTSD and want to show that if I can do it, anyone can do it. Just be honest with yourself and the people close to you."

Mrs Line trained in hairdressing at City College Norwich in 1985 and worked in top salons in Norwich and London before holding high-flying positions at L'Oreal.