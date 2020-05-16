Gallery

Lockdown watch: how is it going in Cromer, Sheringham and Wells?

Small groups of people enjoying the sunshine in Cromer along with a number of surfers in the sea. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

With some lockdown restrictions being lifted, meaning people can drive to any location to exercise, sunbathe or eat their lunch, we have checked in at north Norfolk’s coastal towns.

Cromer Pier remains closed to the public. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Cromer Pier remains closed to the public. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

New lockdown rules came into force on Wednesday as the government eased coronavirus restrictions.

Even with the majority of businesses sporting a ‘closed’ sign on the door, people were keen to visit the county’s seaside towns with their loved ones.

Surfers are making the most of new lockdown rules in Cromer. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Surfers are making the most of new lockdown rules in Cromer. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

In Cromer, the beach was home to small groups of people enjoying the intermittent sunshine, and walkers making the most of the beautiful coastline.

There were also a number of surfers enjoying Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to allow members of the public back in the water, if they stay two metres apart.

A sign in a businesses window in Cromer warning visitors to keep at a safe distance. Picture: Abigail Nicholson A sign in a businesses window in Cromer warning visitors to keep at a safe distance. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Visitors were all keen to keep their distance and enjoy a ‘normal’ day at the seaside - minus the usual smell of fish and chips.

Up on Runton Road however was a group of more than half a dozen motorcyclists grouped around the junction of MacDonald Street. Half an hour later the bikes had dispersed.

Up on Routon Road however, was a group of more than half a dozen motorcyclists grouped around the junction of MacDonald Street - half an hour later the bikes had dispersed. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Up on Routon Road however, was a group of more than half a dozen motorcyclists grouped around the junction of MacDonald Street - half an hour later the bikes had dispersed. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Over in Sheringham, the narrow streets were busier than normal but calm and under control.

The Station Approach car park, ran by North Norfolk District Council, was sporting a socially-distant outdoor market.

Cromer during lockdown. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Cromer during lockdown. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

The smell of fresh fish along with the sight of fruit and vegetables being sold gave a promising sense of normality in what is a very worrying time.

While many shops remain closed, a small number of businesses including bakeries and cafes have adapted, meaning that freshly made goods could be bought from their stores.

The Meadow Road carpark in Cromer. Picture: Abigail Nicholson The Meadow Road carpark in Cromer. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

The Courtyard Coffee Shop staff were hard at work preparing cream tea delivery orders and fulfilling customers’ caffeine cravings with fresh coffee.

Meanwhile in Wells, Beach Road was blocked off and manned after Holkham Estate made the decision to remain closed.

The estate have asked people not to park cars on Holkham’s private land, which includes the one mile of Beach Road.

The road is only accessible to emergency service vehicles.

The Meadow Road carpark in Cromer remains open with only a few cars inside. Picture: Abigail Nicholson The Meadow Road carpark in Cromer remains open with only a few cars inside. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Walkers enjoying the seaside in Cromer. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Walkers enjoying the seaside in Cromer. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Walkers in Cromer making the most of the beautiful coastline. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Walkers in Cromer making the most of the beautiful coastline. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Smiths Model Railways in Sheringham sporting hand drawn rainbows in the window. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Smiths Model Railways in Sheringham sporting hand drawn rainbows in the window. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Sheringham during lockdown. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Sheringham during lockdown. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

A fresh fruit and veg market in Sheringham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson A fresh fruit and veg market in Sheringham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

The narrow streets of Sheringham were busier than usual but coping well. Picture: Abigail Nicholson The narrow streets of Sheringham were busier than usual but coping well. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

A fresh fruit, veg and fish market being ran in Sheringham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson A fresh fruit, veg and fish market being ran in Sheringham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson