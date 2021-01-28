News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 Norfolk gifts for your Valentine

Emma Lee

Published: 7:00 PM January 28, 2021   
Looking for Valentine's Day gift inspiration? Here are some Norfolk treats which can be delivered to your loved one's door for February 14.


Box of delights
The Norfolk Creative Box of gifts made by the county's artisan makers was a big hit at Christmas - and now they're back packed with treats for Valentine's Day. The boxes are available for him and for her and come in two sizes, priced £15 and £25. The items include jewellery, soaps. wax melts and bath salts by creatives including Handmade By Hajria, L&L Bowtiful Bows and Crafts, Naci, Earth Goddess Jewellery and Lulu et Compagnie. The boxes can be posted - or collection is available from the NR1 postcode - and come with a personalised Valentine's card too. See thenorfolkcreativebox.com for details.


The perfect match
Empowering Norwich jewellery label One of a Kind Club has collaborated with rising city homeware brand Alti Designs to create a gorgeous gift set of a pair of earrings and a concrete mandala tray, which would look beautiful displayed on a dressing table. See oneofakindclub.com for details.

Sweet treats
Dr Tim Kinnaird has given his moreish macarons a romantic twist for Valentine's Day - limited edition raspberry flavour heart shaped macarons. Larger than usual and generously filled, they come in a box of 16 - perfect for sharing, or just keep them to yourself. They can be ordered for home delivery from macaronsandmore.com


Make it personal
Jewellery is a classic Valentine's gift. And Norwich jewellery brand Studio Adorn has come up with a way to make it even more personal, with their ring carving kits. They come with all the tools and instructions you need to carve, sculpt and create your own ring in wax. When it's finished, post it back to Studio Adorn who will cast it in sterling silver, polish it and return it to you. The kits are also great if you fancy trying out a new creative hobby during lockdown. See studioadornjewellery.com for details. 

A good impression

Norwich-based traditional linocut printmaker Haychley Webb of Stellabox designs art prints, cards (including this fabulous 'Be my boo?' Valentine's card) and wooden stamps inspired by nature, history and folklore, with a little magic thrown in for good measure. See stellabox.co.uk or follow on Instagram for details.
 

