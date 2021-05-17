'It's like seeing family again' - Landlords welcome drinkers back into Cromer's pubs

Published: 5:48 PM May 17, 2021

Steve and Zena Pye celebrate with their regulars as they reopen the Albion in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Landlords and pub-goers have raised a glass to be being able to enjoy a pint inside once more.

Sunshine may have made it warm enough to sit outside in Cromer on Monday but that didn't stop people from heading indoors for a drink, as indoor hospitality reopened.

The Wellington at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

At The Albion, in Church Street, which was open for the first time since November last year, Zena Pye, one of the landlords said it was great to be back behind the bar.

She said: "We're very excited to be going again, really excited and it's been really great.

"A lot of our customers are local, so it's like seeing family again, that feeling that you're all back together. For some people [the pub] is a lifeline and those are the people that have actually struggled through the pandemic."

You may also want to watch:

Looking forward to the season ahead, Mrs Pye said she thought tourism was going to be really important.

"When we were closed for the first lockdown and we had the restrictions during the summer, we were so busy. I think for Cromer, tourism is going to be really good, so I need things to stay open."

Callum Ringer, left, and Chris Shepherd, enjoy a pint inside as the Wellington in Cromer reopens as restrictions are lifted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

At The Wellington Pub and Smokehouse in Garden Street, people were enjoying a drink inside and outside at the venue, which was also open for the first time since 2020.

Callum Ringer, who was having a drink with Chris Shepherd said: "This is a pub that hasn't been open for outside so it's nice to be able to be inside a pub like this. I've been waiting six months for this pint!"

Staff at The Breakers Cafe in Cromer which has reopened as restrictions are lifted. From left, Rhys Davis, Megan Croucher, Leah Colebrooke, and Sylvie Fijalkowska. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Down the road at Breakers Cafe, Martin Rodwell said the day had got off to a busier start than expected.

"It's been absolutely nuts. We just thought [this morning] would be a warm-up, but a lot of people are just happy to be out and about. Locals were first thing this morning and then lots of visitors, it's taken me by surprise but long may it continue."

The Beale family get together at The Breakers Cafe in Cromer which has reopened as restrictions are lifted. From left, Ashley Beale with his son, two-year-old Oscar; daughter, Isla, six; Nigel Durrant; Carole Levene; Mae Beale, nine; and Sonya Beale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Chris and Richard Gravelling, who together run The Grove Hotel in Cromer which has opened its new restaurant Sundown. - Credit: Mike Norman / The Grove Hotel

Cromer Hotel opens new pizza restaurant

A Cromer hotel has marked the next stage of lockdown easing by welcoming guests back to its rooms and by opening a new tented restaurant.

The Grove Hotel's new Sundown restaurant, which is located in the grounds of the hotel offers guests locally sourced tapas, stone-baked pizza and Cromer lobster.

The Grove Hotel in Cromer has opened its new restaurant called Sundown. - Credit: Mike Norman / The Grove

Opening the new area for the first time on Monday, May 17, Richard Graveling, who is the third generation of his family to run the hotel said he and his staff were looking forward to welcoming guests back.

He said: "We had the first couple bring their cases up today and it was just to be back into the swing of things. "We're a little bit nervous but we should be a little bit nervous, almost as if something is wrong if we weren't but we have been doing this since 1936, it's in our bones.

"I'm confident that we will be okay,"



