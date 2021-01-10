Lockdown 3: What are policing doing differently?

Published: 9:51 AM January 10, 2021

Police making sure pepe are adhering to the rules around the coronavirus lockdown in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Visiting outdoor places for recreation, using outdoor gyms and parent-and-child groups are all forbidden under the third national coronavirus lockdown, police have said.

And although Norfolk's police have vowed to be "more robust" in enforcing the stricter measures, their strategy will be to first engage with people first unless they see "blatant breaches of regulations".

The Royal College of Policing has released updated guidance on what people are and are't allowed to do under the 'enhanced' Tier 4 lockdown, which came into force on January 6.

Changes from the previous, 'lighter' Tier 4 measures include:

-Everyone is required to stay at home except where they have a reasonable excuse. These include shopping at businesses that are allowed to trade; obtaining or depositing money; attending a place of worship; moving house; visiting a household that is a 'linked' household; and visiting waste disposal and recycling centres.

-People can leave home to take open-air exercise but not to participate in recreation. This has to be done either alone; with one or more members of the same household; and in a public outdoor place. Carers and children below the age of five, are exceptions to these rules.

-Attending parent and child group is no longer an exception to the rules, as it was under the 'lighter' Tier 4.

-The only people who can use sports grounds and facilities are elite athletes and people with disabilities.

-The guidance states the 'stay at home' order does not apply to people who are homeless. There is another exception allowing people to return home from anywhere they were on holiday just before the tighter rules came into place.

-Other exceptions include death bed visits; funerals, which are restricted to no more than 30; weddings with no more than six people; moving children between households; for animal welfare or visiting prison.

-There are also exceptions for voting, some outdoor sports gatherings and picketing a site as part of a protest.

-Although it is not mentioned in the new police guidance, the government has made it clear that fleeing domestic abuse is an exception.

-As well as the businesses that were already closed, others that have had to close since January 6 include: aquariums and zoos, outdoor sportsgrounds and facilities including swimming pools, archery venues and golf courses; and retail travel agents.

-Takeaway food and drink can still be sold. Venues are not allowed to sell any alcohol as takeaways, but can still deliver alcohol.

Norfolk's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth warned that police would be more robust in enforcing lockdown restrictions than during the first two lockdowns.

She said: "Our stance now will be one of being more robust.

“We will still turn up and engage with people but actually where we see blatant breaches of regulations we will be enforcing that.

“We’ve got to a point where people are well aware of the requirements on them so we will be more robust with that.”

Suffolk's Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said policing in that county was also "going to get a bit more intrusive" and warned people they could be stopped in vehicles or while on foot.

He said: "We won't be doing road blocks in the sense that some parts of the country have, but we will be patrolling main routes and our roads and traffic officers and our local officers will be stopping people to ask so it will be in vehicles and on foot in places."



