‘This was our worst nightmare’: Locals shock after man dies in crash
- Credit: Simon Parkin
A parish councillor has called for urgent safety improvements at an accident blackspot where a man died when the car he was travelling in left the road and hit a tree.
The passenger died after sustaining fatal injuries in a crash on the B1077 between Attleborough and Old Buckenham.
Video footage captured an air ambulance at the scene of the crash which happened shortly before 7.30am on Saturday
The Ford KA driver, also a man in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance or a licence and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.
The crash occurred on a sharp bend at the junction with Fen Street that locals described as a notorious blackspot that sees frequent accidents.
Mike Farrington, an Old Buckenham parish councillor who lives at Puddled Cottage, next to where the car left the road, said the council had been in the process of calling for improvements on the bend.
“Drivers ending up on the wrong side of the road coming from Attleborough is a daily event and they’re often extremely lucky they don’t meet something coming in the opposite direction,” he said.
“There has never been a fatality before in the 18 years we’ve lived here but there have been some serious accidents.”
He said an urgent meeting of local residents was being called to urge Norfolk County Council to improve signage, the road surface or undertake other safety measures.
“It’s tragic we have had a fatality now. I just wish we had acted before this,” he added.
Godrey Pratt, who lives next to the junction on Fen Street, said: “It’s absolutely tragic whatever the circumstances.
“My wife heard the emergency services and there was a lot of activity. We saw the air ambulance helicopter land on the road.
“The car was some distance off the road where it came to rest and they could have been there for quite a while.
“We can only speculate but the road has been very slippy.
"The day before a motorcyclist came off. It’s a very sharp bend and people don’t seem prepared for it even though there are signs. We frequently have people coming off the road.”
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact PC Bob Hardingham on 101 or via email Robert.hardingham@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident 92 of 27 November 2021.