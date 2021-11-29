News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

‘This was our worst nightmare’: Locals shock after man dies in crash

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:31 PM November 29, 2021
The B1077 near to the junction of Fen Street between Attleborough and Old Buckenham.

The B1077 near to the junction of Fen Street between Attleborough and Old Buckenham. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A parish councillor has called for urgent safety improvements at an accident blackspot where a man died when the car he was travelling in left the road and hit a tree.

The passenger died after sustaining fatal injuries in a crash on the B1077 between Attleborough and Old Buckenham.

Video footage captured an air ambulance at the scene of the crash which happened shortly before 7.30am on Saturday

The Ford KA driver, also a man in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance or a licence and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Scene of accident

The Ford KA travelling on the B1077 from Attleborough left the road and hit a tree. - Credit: Simon Parkin

The crash occurred on a sharp bend at the junction with Fen Street that locals described as a notorious blackspot that sees frequent accidents. 

Mike Farrington, an Old Buckenham parish councillor who lives at Puddled Cottage, next to where the car left the road, said the council had been in the process of calling for improvements on the bend. 

“Drivers ending up on the wrong side of the road coming from Attleborough is a daily event and they’re often extremely lucky they don’t meet something coming in the opposite direction,” he said. 

The bend on the B1077 between Attleborough and Old Buckenham where the fatal accident occurred. 

The bend on the B1077 between Attleborough and Old Buckenham where the fatal accident occurred. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Most Read

  1. 1 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
  2. 2 Hopes rekindled for new £20m railway station
  3. 3 'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home
  1. 4 Patient dies while waiting in ambulance for hospital bed
  2. 5 New 4,000 home garden village idea criticised by countryside charity
  3. 6 Man arrested after passenger dies in Old Buckenham crash
  4. 7 Plumber's plan for 'enormous' garage in his back garden rejected
  5. 8 John Lewis boss bids farewell to Norwich store after nearly three decades
  6. 9 Ongoing roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week
  7. 10 Snow starts to fall in Norfolk - but will it last?

“There has never been a fatality before in the 18 years we’ve lived here but there have been some serious accidents.”

He said an urgent meeting of local residents was being called to urge Norfolk County Council to improve signage, the road surface or undertake other safety measures.

“It’s tragic we have had a fatality now. I just wish we had acted before this,” he added.

Godrey Pratt, who lives next to the junction on Fen Street, said: “It’s absolutely tragic whatever the circumstances. 

“My wife heard the emergency services and there was a lot of activity. We saw the air ambulance helicopter land on the road.  

Wreckage where the car hit a tree after leaving the B1077 between Attleborough and Old Buckenham.

Wreckage where the car hit a tree after leaving the B1077 between Attleborough and Old Buckenham. - Credit: Simon Parkin

“The car was some distance off the road where it came to rest and they could have been there for quite a while. 

“We can only speculate but the road has been very slippy.

"The day before a motorcyclist came off. It’s a very sharp bend and people don’t seem prepared for it even though there are signs. We frequently have people coming off the road.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact PC Bob Hardingham on 101 or via email Robert.hardingham@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident 92 of 27 November 2021.

South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tracy Lear was an exceptionally popular member of staff at Alderman Peel High School

Obituary

Obituary: Tributes after 'heart-shaped hole' is left following teaching...

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Video

Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hermes delivery note. 

Hermes courier and his wife could be jailed over ‘stolen parcels’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Flooding at the Day Boat Hire in Potter Heigham caused by high waters from the River Thurne. Picture

Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk due to stormy conditions

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon