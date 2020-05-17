We’re #ThereWithYou – all the way!

The teams at the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News are there with our readers all the way through lockdown and beyond, helping you to stay informed, safe and connected to local communities.

Ian Moncur of Moncur Newsagent in Sprowston says the thanks they've received for keeping newspaper deliveries going during the coronavirus crisis has been overwhelming Picture: Ian Moncur Ian Moncur of Moncur Newsagent in Sprowston says the thanks they've received for keeping newspaper deliveries going during the coronavirus crisis has been overwhelming Picture: Ian Moncur

Every day our pages are full of stories to help you make sense of the coronavirus crisis, plus Here to Help directories, home learning resources, and features to keep you amused and entertained.

If you can’t make it to your local newsagent or supermarket to buy your copy, our home delivery service is still available – simply call 01603 772138.

A team of hundreds of distributors are working hard to get extra copies out to those who need them. Ian Moncur of Moncur Newsagent in Sprowston said: “My boys and girls have been brilliant, all of them have stepped up to meet the extra demand we’ve received. On Thursday, in our Whatsapp group, I tell them that I’m clapping for them as well, because they are key workers.

“In the first two weeks we saw a lot of new customers needing papers delivered, they were all people who were self-isolating and couldn’t or shouldn’t go to to a shop. Many were set up by family members looking out for their relatives. It’s clear just how much it means to our customers. The Easter eggs, cards and tips they’ve received during this crisis has been overwhelming. People really appreciate the service they provide.”

Michael Rivers, from Dersingham News, agrees. “All of our deliverers are working hard to make sure our customers are kept safe. We’ve had 20 new orders and nearly all sit in the vulnerable category. Despite the gains, because of the closure of hotels and other businesses we’ve lost more than we’ve won, but we’re there for all our customers.

“We’re looking out for vulnerable customers that need support with our local mutual aid society, we’ve referred around half a dozen people who have been given access to grocery deliveries and other services they needed through the mutual aid volunteers.”

Meanwhile, ED24.co.uk continues to host all the stories you’ll find in the newspaper and more. It’s the best place to find the latest news on coronavirus in our area. Alternatively, the day’s headlines can be delivered direct to your inbox every evening by signing up for the digital newsletter here.

David Powles also has a weekly ‘Big Interview with the Editor’ podcast – click here.

Our Here to Help Facebook group enables you to connect with people and share community initiatives and projects.

We’re also reaching out to help the business community through a number of initiatives, including free guides for businesses, a popular free webinar series (the next one is on May 21) and now a matched advertising grant scheme, available for May and June, which we hope will help local independent businesses let their customers know that they are open for business as we start to come out of lockdown.

“Our role in the communities we serve is not just to our readers but also those local businesses that are such a major part of any community,” said Lorna Willis, chief client officer at Archant, which publishes the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.

“The coronavirus pandemic affected our business as well as many of our clients, but we have reacted strongly, supporting local business with help, advice and marketing services.”

Norwich Together Alliance

The EDP and Norwich Evening News are part of the Norwich Together Alliance.

In a time of isolation, helping communities to connect has never been more important. It’s vital for our health and wellbeing.

With an ambition to tackle loneliness and social isolation in Norwich, Aviva established the Norwich Together Alliance last year.

The alliance is a network of local businesses, charities and the council that have joined forces to explore how we can shape our city to help us all feel more connected.

The aim is to create a more connected and cohesive city for everyone.

Now more than ever, alliance members wants to be there for you and offer the support and guidance you need to get through this challenging time.

For more information and stories on what the Norwich Together Alliance members are doing to bring Norwich Together during the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.