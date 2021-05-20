News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New flagpole will be focal point for village

Sarah Hussain

Published: 7:47 AM May 20, 2021   
Wiggenhall St Germans Parish Council officially commissioned its village flagpole on Wednesday, May 19.

A west Norfolk parish council formally commissioned its new flagpole for the village and in honour of its former chairman.

Wiggenhall St Germans Parish Council presented its new village flagpole at the Memorial Hall on School Road.

The ceremony also marked an official farewell to it former chairman Alastair Done, who served the community for seven years. 

Mr Done proposed the flagpole last year to create a place to "celebrate and commemorate" national and local events and to offer more of focal point for the village. 

He said the Wiggstock festival and flagpole were among the highlights of his time and that he would miss the council and the village.

Its installation was made possible thanks to the support of Balfour Beatty who were able to dig and install it in October.

Resident Ted Gray raised the Norfolk County Flag with Mr Done, Chris Gill and Balfour Beauty project manager Nicky Paine.

