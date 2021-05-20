New flagpole will be focal point for village
- Credit: Wiggenhall St Germans Parish Council
A west Norfolk parish council formally commissioned its new flagpole for the village and in honour of its former chairman.
Wiggenhall St Germans Parish Council presented its new village flagpole at the Memorial Hall on School Road.
The ceremony also marked an official farewell to it former chairman Alastair Done, who served the community for seven years.
Mr Done proposed the flagpole last year to create a place to "celebrate and commemorate" national and local events and to offer more of focal point for the village.
He said the Wiggstock festival and flagpole were among the highlights of his time and that he would miss the council and the village.
You may also want to watch:
Its installation was made possible thanks to the support of Balfour Beatty who were able to dig and install it in October.
Resident Ted Gray raised the Norfolk County Flag with Mr Done, Chris Gill and Balfour Beauty project manager Nicky Paine.
Most Read
- 1 'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze
- 2 Drama as burger bar fire spreads to chip shop
- 3 Plans revealed for almost 1,000 new homes in town
- 4 Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000
- 5 'Major damage' as car collides with Starbucks on A47
- 6 Should second homers be banned from buying new Norfolk homes?
- 7 95mph driver hides in McDonald's toilet after police chase
- 8 Dispute rages over bid to move car park from eroding clifftop
- 9 See inside former pub as luxury flats nearly finished
- 10 Could Norwich City be about to change its club badge?