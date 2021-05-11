West Norfolk town council by-election results announced

Published: 1:09 PM May 11, 2021

Counting of votes for town council by-elections in west Norfolk took place on Tuesday, May 11. - Credit: PA

The final results of the west Norfolk parish council elections have been announced.

A number of new councillors have filled vacant parish council seats after people took to polling stations on Thursday, May 6 to vote.

Town councils in Downham Market, Brancaster and Clenchwarton were looking to fill a number of vacancies at the local elections last Thursday and counting for these posts took place on Tuesday, May 11.

In Downham Market's South Ward, Stephen Paul Moyses claimed the seat, with 459 votes, and Mark Eastwood, who was the other candidate standing for the vacancy in the ward, received 281 votes.

Josie Ratcliffe was elected in the Downham Market Old Town Ward with 370 votes against Tony Richard Leach, who received 259.

Three parish councillors were elected in the Downham Market North Ward - Justin Lewis was elected with 461 votes, Daniel Jordan with 403 votes and Simon Gomes-Dacosta with 282 votes. James Tiberius Leach who also stood as a candidate missed out by a narrow margin with 280 votes.

Downham Market residents voted at the polling station at Downham Market Methodist Church on May 6. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Voters took to Downham Market Methodist Church on Thursday to choose between candidates, which also included Norfolk County Council and Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

Brancaster Town Council also held by-elections to fill two vacancies - only two candidates stood for these positions, with one for each of the wards. Both were uncontested and duly elected.

Richard Lewis Roberts was elected to the Brancaster Ward and Nicholas Thomas De Winton for the Brancaster Staithe Ward.

One vacancy was filled in Clenchwarton Parish by Alan John Bell who received 448 votes. Karl Andrew Tordoff who was the other standing candidate received 231.

The by-election for Thornham Parish Council received no valid nominations, as a result West Norfolk Council said the election will be re-run at a later date.

People in Downham Market stressed the importance of voting last week, saying people who do not should not moan. Turnout was 31.27pc.

Borough councillor Andy Bullen turned out to vote at the Downham Market Methodist Church at midday on May 6. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Borough councillor Andy Bullen, who was among those seen entering the town's polling station last Thursday, said the community was more engaged and interested in local council, particularly after online meetings were introduced.