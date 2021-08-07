Council set to formally object to Wisbech incinerator

Published: 5:30 AM August 7, 2021

An artist's impression of how the Wisbech incinerator would look - Credit: Submitted/Steve Barclay MP

Councillors are set to lodge a formal objection to the proposed Wisbech incinerator.

West Norfolk council passed a motion opposing plans to build the plant on an industrial estate in the town in February.

Now the authority has been asked for its comments on the scheme, which will be submitted to the secretary of state as part of the application process.

West Norfolk's planing committee is set to discuss its response at a special meeting on Friday, August 13.

A report to councillors says: "It is important to take this consultation opportunity provide the applicant with a clear position statement on the Borough Council’s wider community view on the proposed development, reflecting the council motion on February 25."

The earlier motion said: "This council recognises the democratic mandate given to it by the people of West Norfolk in their overwhelming opposition to the King’s Lynn incinerator proposal.

"In keeping with this position and in recognition of this council’s principled opposition to that scheme, this council does not support the construction of a waste incinerator in Wisbech.

"This council supports Wisbech Town Council, Fenland District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council in their stated opposition to the Wisbech waste incinerator."

West Norfolk council was at the forefront of the campaign against proposals for an incinerator in Lynn.

Norfolk County Council wanted to build the burner at Saddlebow. But the scheme was abandoned in 2014 after it became financially unviable whilst awaiting a final decision from the then communities secretary Eric Pickles.

That left the county council with a £33.7m bill, which included compensation for Cory Wheelabrator, which would have run the plant.

West Norfolk had earlier held a poll in which 65,515 voted against the incinerator, while 5,173 came out in favour.

Opponents of the Wisbech scheme say the proposed site on Algores Way is just 750m from a school. The £300m plant, which is twice the size of the ill-fated Lynn incinerator, would have a chimney higher than Ely Cathedral and generate 300 lorry movements a day.

Developer MVV Environment says it will divert 500,000 tonnes of waste from landfill each year and generate electricity and heat.



















