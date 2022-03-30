Long-serving councillor resigns due to ill health

A former council leader is standing down in south Norfolk due to ill health.

Vivienne Clifford-Jackson, councillor for the Mulbarton and Stoke Holy Cross ward, has resigned from South Norfolk Council (SNC).

Announcing her exit from local politics, Ms Clifford-Jackson said being a councillor is "the best job in the world" but was now unable to give residents the time needed.

South Norfolk Liberal Democrats confirmed the resignation was due to "ill health" when making the announcement.

She said: "I want to thank all my residents that have supported me over the years and I wish my colleagues across all parties the best.

"There are times when you can really help people, and, of course, there are times that are frustrating because things are out of your hands.

"It has been a great honour and privilege."

The Liberal Democrat councillor was the leader of SNC from 2003 to 2007 when the Conservatives supplanted the incumbents.

Ms Clifford-Jackson was re-elected to the council in 2019.

She looked back on her time both as leader and councillor fondly.

A particular highlight was organising a disco in the council chamber, which "didn't go down well with some colleagues".

The Lib Dem councillor also offered praise to Tony Blair's Labour party, who were in power nationally while she was the leader of SNC.

"It has changed quite a lot since then," she said.

"Our heyday was under the Labour government because the people in government really seemed to understand what local government could do.

"I felt we achieved a lot, especially with young people, we got an award for our work.

"I really feel that to be an MP you should have to be a councillor first.

"I think that would change the face of government, so people know what it is to serve the community and to see the day to day lives of people."

A by-election will be held on Thursday, May 5. Candidates have until April 5 to put themselves forward. Results will be declared on May 6.

The ward is made up of nine parishes - Ashwellthorpe, Bracon Ash, East Carleton, Flordon, Ketteringham, Mulbarton, Stoke Holy Cross, Swardeston and Wreningham.