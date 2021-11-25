Artist joined by 25 Norfolk women to stitch protest banner
- Credit: Norfolk County Council
Twenty-five Norfolk women have contributed to a protest banner which demands an end to violence against women.
Norfolk Library and Information Service has worked with an artist to create the banner.
It will be officially unveiled at the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library on Thursday (November 25) evening, coinciding with White Ribbon Day - the campaign to end male violence against women
The project, called Stitching Our Stories, has been funded by Arts Council England and comes after reports of domestic abuse and street harassment increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
The textile banner was sewn by artist Connie Flynn, with 25 women contributing a pansy - a symbol used by the suffragettes - or an African violet, which is considered to be symbolic of survival and care.
The banner also includes candles with hand-sewn messages, referencing the vigils which followed the murder of Sarah Everard.
The banner will tour Norfolk's libraries as a focal point for discussion about gender-based violence and will be displayed with information from support services, such as the Sue Lambert Trust and Women’s Aid.
