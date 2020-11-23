News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Two people suffer serious leg injuries after five-car A11 lay-by crash

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 9:42 AM November 23, 2020    Updated: 7:21 AM November 25, 2020
The A11 southbound carriageway was closed between Thickthorn and Attleborough for almost 10 hours. P

The A11 southbound carriageway was closed between Thickthorn and Attleborough for almost 10 hours. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Two people are in hospital with serious leg injuries after a Jaguar hit a car parked in a lay-by, leading to three others being damaged.

A black Jaguar was travelling along the southbound carriageway of the A11 at roughly 3.10pm on Sunday, November 22 when it crashed into a blue Vauxhall Tigra parked in a lay-by at Ketteringham.

Two other vehicles - a Ford Focus and a Ford Mondeo - which were also parked in the lay-by were also involved in the crash, while a black Nissan Qashqai, which was travelling on the A11, was hit by debris.

The drivers of the Tigra and the Focus were both taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, while the drivers of the Jaguar and Mondeo sustained minor injuries.

The northbound carriageway was opened soon after, but the southbound one remained closed between Thickthorn and Attleborough until 12.45am on Monday morning.

The road is now fully reopen.

Anyone who may have seen the crash, the circumstances leading up to it or anyone with dashcam footage should contact PC Robert Hardingham at Wymondham traffic on Robert.hardingham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident number 195 of Sunday, November 22.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

Caroline Culot

person

Video

Family reunited with dog in Norfolk - six years after being stolen 200...

Emily Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus