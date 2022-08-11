News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Truss and Sunak to go head to head at Norwich Tory leader hustings

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:01 PM August 11, 2022
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are the candidates to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are the candidates to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister - Credit: PA

Conservative leadership contenders Elizabeth Truss and Rishi Sunak will be in Norwich next week for the penultimate event of a series of hustings for Tory party members.

The South West Norfolk MP and the ex-chancellor are vying to succeed Boris Johnson as the next Conservative party leader - which will see one of them become the country's new prime minister.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss on her campaign visit to Dereham.

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss - Credit: Denise Bradley

At a series of 12 hustings across the country, they have been trying to convince party members they deserve their vote.

The Norwich hustings, which will be held on Thursday, August 25 is the 11th of the events, with only a date in London following the pair's visit to the city.

Open only to Conservative party members and their guests, the event - for which there is a £5 administration charge for tickets - has sold out. 

The venue where the hustings, which will start at 7pm, will be held has yet to be made public.

Conservative party members have until Friday, September 2 to return their ballots stating whether they want Ms Truss or Mr Sunak to be the next leader of their party.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. Pictu

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak - Credit: PA

The winner will be announced on Monday, September 5.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Airbus Beluga was spotted over Smallburgh this morning

Large aircraft in shape of whale spotted above Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A mysterious animal was seen in Sprowston near Norwich on Monday (August 8)

Norwich Live News | Video

Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The very dry Little Ouse River at Nuns' Bridges, Thetford.Little Ouse

Norfolk Weather

Why is Norfolk not introducing a hosepipe ban?

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Astro-photographer Stuart Hill was able to capture the Northern as he camped out on the beach in Wells

Rare sighting of Northern Lights captured above Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon