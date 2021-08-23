Fate of pub hit with fight complaints to be decided today

Published: 10:06 AM August 23, 2021

The Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston is currently closed pending a licence review. - Credit: James Weeds

The fate of a Gorleston pub that has faced anti-social behaviour and violence claims will be decided today.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has received an application to review the premises licence of the Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, following, reports of swearing, violence and anti-social behaviour.

The application review has been requested by Philip Henley on behalf of people living in Lowestoft and Sussex Roads.

It has been made on the grounds of the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and the prevention of public nuisance.

The application says that people living nearby had noticed noise almost immediately after the pub reopened on April 12, in part down to a marquee that had been put up outside.

It details other incidents of noise, fights and large groups gathering outside, including on June 22, when it claims a group of 50-plus people gathered outside after England played the Czech Republic.

In July, Police initially objected to the application after concerns were raised by a local inspector.

The police spokesperson said they withdrew their objection so that all matters, including their concerns, could be heard together at one licensing hearing, instead of three separate meetings.

"Police continue to work with partners to ensure that Tramway, and all licensed premises, are managed safely and appropriately," the spokesperson added.

The Tramway pub's current owners took over in September 2019 after the previous owner left after losing thousands of pounds following an incident where one of the patrons set fire to the toilets.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's licensing committee will be making a decision at 10am on Monday, August 23.

The committee can take a variety of measures, including, modifying or suspending the licence, removing the designated premises licence supervisor, or revoking the licence entirely.

The meeting can be live-streamed on the council's YouTube channel