Thousands of pounds of cash for Broadland communities still available

Thousands of pounds worth of funding for community projects in the Broadland area is still available, with only months left to spend it.

The money is allocated by councillors to support schemes and groups in their wards. But a meeting of the Broadland overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday morning heard that just 11 members of the council had yet spent their yearly £500 budgets.

Of the £23,500 budget available only £8,822.91 has been spent, leaving £14,677.09.

Sue Lawn, a Conservative councillor, said the pandemic may have been a factor in explaining why so much of the funding was yet to be allocated, because of the uncertainty surrounding many local projects and groups.

"It seems that people haven't been spending their money but I've found that groups weren't operating until about July," she added. "We are running a bit behind, they're only just getting going again."

Labour councillor Natasha Harpley agreed, adding that she was wary of funding something that people are then unable to use due to the pandemic.

Councillors have used their cash for a variety of projects. Marshes councillor Grant Nurden provided £425 to the Friends of Wickhampton village; Eleanor Laming of Brundall allocated £350.91 to Strumpshaw Brownies and Coltishall councillor Jo Copplestone granted £500 to the local preschool.

A full list of donations can be found on the Broadland website.