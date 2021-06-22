Table tennis and chess tables installed in town

Published: 9:47 AM June 22, 2021

Residents have responded with delight after table tennis and chess tables were installed in Thetford.

Breckland Council has installed them in Butten Island to encourage residents and visitors to explore the town centre and riverside walks.

Its part of several improvements planned for the area and was funded by Breckland Council's Market Towns Initiative programme.

Street lighting will also be extended into the area to help "offer a safe and welcoming environment for residents."

Paul Claussen, executive member for economic development and growth at Breckland Council said: "The games tables are a great addition to Butten Island and should bring pleasure for years to come for residents and tourists visiting the area of outstanding beauty.

"Situated by the stunning river and mature trees, the area offers a fantastic backdrop for players to enjoy a game of chess or table tennis outside in the fresh air, whilst meeting friends or spending time with family."