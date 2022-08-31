Revealed: Where most Norfolk parking fines were issued, as drivers pay £1m

Drivers caught flouting parking restrictions paid more than £1m in fines during 2021/22 - Credit: Denise Bradley

New statistics have revealed drivers caught flouting parking restrictions in Norfolk paid more than £1m in fines last year.

And the parts of the county where enforcement officers slapped the most tickets on vehicles has been revealed.

There were 37,697 tickets issued across Norfolk between April last year and the end of March this year, with 27,814 of them paid.

That was up on the previous year, when, amid the continuing impact of the Covid pandemic, only 26,135 tickets were issued, of which 18,726 were paid.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, more than 40,000 were being issued each year.

More than 20,000 penalty charge notices were issued in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Penalty charge notices are issued by civil enforcement officers to drivers who ignore restrictions, such as by parking on yellow lines, not buying pay and display tickets or staying too long in time-limited spaces.

They range from £25 to £105, depending on the seriousness of the infringement and how quickly they are paid.

Just over £1.06m was paid by drivers hit with the fines in 2021/22.

The money is used to pay for the running of Norfolk Parking Partnership - a collaboration between Norfolk's councils.

After costs, including the salaries of the enforcement officers, the partnership has made a £180,415 surplus.

With 20,402, Norwich was where the most were issued, of which 14,924 were paid.

In second place was Great Yarmouth, where 7,060 notices were issued - 4,616 paid.

King's Lynn was third, where 4,489 notices were issued and 3,525 paid.

In North Norfolk, 3,486 were served and 2,951 paid, while enforcement officers in Breckland issued 1,559, with 1,209 paid.

South Norfolk and Broadland saw the fewest notices issued, with 379 and 322, respectively, with 318 and 271 paid.

While drivers can challenge them - which led to more than 3,900 being cancelled - 1,306 were written off if the driver was not traceable or an error was made.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the Norfolk Parking Partnership Joint Committee - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, chairman of the Norfolk Parking Partnership Joint Committee, made up of representatives from all Norfolk's councils, said: "The service is incredibly important to catch drivers who do not follow rules and keep others on the roads safe.

"We hope the penalty charges issued discourage drivers from repeating their mistakes."