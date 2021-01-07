News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Boost for town from road resurfacing project

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 6:45 AM January 7, 2021   
Road improvements, which are part of a multi-million-pound programme of works, are due to get underway in Stalham this year.

Work to resurface Stepping Stone Lane, in Stalham, will start in March.

The roadworks, which will cost £165,000 are part of a larger programme of maintenance work taking place across the county which is being paid for by a £22m fund given to Norfolk County Council by the Department for Transport.

Other projects being paid for by the fund include mechanical and electrical upgrades for the 90-year-old Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth and work to resurface the approach to the level crossing on the A1122 in Downham Market.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure at NCC, said: “Despite the added difficulties brought by the pandemic the highways team has completed an impressive amount of work over the past year.

"The extra money for Norfolk means we can do more to maintain and improve our highway network to help support sustainable growth.”

