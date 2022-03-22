Fresh details revealed over £1.8m revamp for city street

An artist's impression of how St Giles Street in Norwich could be changed. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Fresh details have been revealed about a £1.8m scheme which council bosses say will make a Norwich city centre street better for pedestrians.

Norfolk County Council wants to spend the cash to make changes to St Giles Street, including widening pavements, increasing loading spaces for businesses and reducing the number of pay and display areas.

St Giles Street in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The project, which would be paid for using some of the £25m Towns Fund money awarded to Norwich, was first mooted last summer.

There were 560 responses to the initial consultation.

The proposals were liked by 54pc of those who responded, but 30pc disliked them.

Those in favour said the scheme would give priority to pedestrians, reduce traffic and would make the area safer and more welcoming.

But those who disliked them said there was no need for change and that they would have a negative impact on local businesses and make it more difficult to get to the area.

At a meeting of the Transport for Norwich Joint Committee, councillors will hear how the scheme has been revised in light of that consultation.

Five to six pay and display spaces would be removed to increase loading space for businesses by about 11 metres.

Council officers stress motorists would still be able to get to St Giles car park and disabled drivers could park for free at remaining pay and display spaces in the street.

At Thursday's (March 24) meeting, councillors will be asked to agree to put latest plans out for further consultation.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, committee chair, said: “We consulted on some initial concepts for the St Giles Street area as part of our vision for the overall area in our Connecting the Norwich Lanes consultation last summer.

"Other elements of those wider proposals are already being taken forward which presents the opportunity to also improve the St Giles Street environment for walking, cycling, outdoor dining and retail.

"Plans have been refined in response to the initial consultation and committee members will now be asked to vote on whether they are ready for the public to again have their say."

The Connecting the Norwich Lanes project will see a string of changes made to the city centre, including closing Exchange Street to traffic.