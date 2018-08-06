News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Developer wants to cut affordable homes in Spooner Row plans from 13 to five

David Hannant

Published: 7:00 PM August 6, 2018    Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020
South Norfolk councillor Jack Hornby. Picture: Michelle Finch

South Norfolk councillor Jack Hornby. Picture: Michelle Finch - Credit: Michelle Finch

A house builder with permission to develop land near Wymondham has applied to cut the number of affordable homes in the project.

Wymondham-based developer J Alston and Sons has permission to build 39 homes in Spooner Row, split across land off Bunwell Road and Chapel Road - a development originally planned to deliver 13 affordable homes.

However, the developer has now applied to cut the number of affordable properties it provides to five - around 13pc of the overall development.

A planning statement submitted to South Norfolk Council argued that following construction of the first homes of the development, it was no longer financially able to deliver the promised amount.

It says: 'Following construction of the first eight dwellings on Bunwell Road, and having sought offers from three registered providers for the affordable dwellings, it has become apparent that delivery of the full 13 is not economically viable.' The developer said because the site was split across two locations - Bunwell Road and Chapel Road - infrastructure costs including sewage treatments for both sites meant it was no longer able to provide as many affordable homes.

The proposed changes also include increasing some of the homes in size, in keeping with market demand.

The statement says: 'The previous scheme provided a mix of dwellings to meet the local affordable housing need, and the need for market housing differs. For example, there is no market need for one-bedroom houses.'

The amendments also seek to reduce the amount of open space included in the development.

Jack Hornby, South Norfolk councillor for the Cromwells ward, said: 'Obviously it is very disappointing - we do have a target for affordable homes to reach, but at the same time I do understand that sometimes these can't be delivered.

'However, there must be a good reason for this, otherwise the application would not have been made.

'South Norfolk Council is already among the councils delivering the most affordable homes in the county, so we take this very seriously.

'Sometimes these things do happen, but it will be up to us to decide if the reasons are good enough.'

