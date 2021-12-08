News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plan for new public loos in north Norfolk get £500,000 boost

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:33 AM December 8, 2021
The arch on Sheringham's seafront, where The Leas public toilets can be found. 

New, accessible loos look set to be built in north Norfolk after it was recommended £500,000 be put towards them. 

North Norfolk District Council's (NNDC) overview and scrutiny committee has recommended £500,000 go towards new public loos in Sheringham and North Walsham.

The Sheringham facilities on The Esplanade will be upgraded, and those at Vicarage Street car park in North Walsham will be replaced.

The toilets will include a hoist, changing bench and extra space so that people with any disability should be able to use them.

The new, accessible loos were given the nod by NNDC's cabinet on November 29 and will now go before the full council for final sign-off next Wednesday. 

Eric Seward, cabinet member for finance and assets, told the committee the cabinet wants to maintain a comprehensive public toilet provision across the district. 

Mr Seward said cabinet wanted scrutiny to be involved in further decisions, with a budget of £30,000 set aside for the committee to carry out evidence gathering on future loos.

The committee voted to support the toilets and help develop a strategy.

North Norfolk District Council
North Norfolk News
North Walsham News
Sheringham News

