Police and community fridge to be discussed at town meeting

Published: 9:06 AM April 12, 2021

Policing, a community fridge and a museum's future will all be among the topics discussed at an upcoming town meeting.

Sheringham is to hold its annual town meeting on April 27 - the first one to be held in the town for two years because last year's planned event was called off because of the first coronavirus lockdown.

This meeting will be held online via Zoom due to the ongoing restrictions.

Mayor Madeleine Ashcroft said the event will include the presentation of a number of community awards, handed out in recognition of outstanding service to Sheringham.

Mrs Ashcroft said an agenda would be made available closer to the meeting date, but the meeting would include: a report from Tim Groves on the Sheringham Museum; a report from PC Ian Smith about policing in Sheringham and SNAP meetings; a report from the Life Church community centre Yesu about the town's planned community fridge, which it is hoped will provide a valuable asset to the town.

The meeting is due to start at 7pm. Anyone with questions can email Mrs Ashcroft on madeleine.ashcroft@sheringhamtowncouncil.gov.uk