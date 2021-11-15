Plan to expand car park at beauty spot

The car park at Salhouse Broad, pictured in August of this year. - Credit: Google

An application has been lodged to expand car and cycle parking provision at a Norfolk beauty spot.

In a Facebook post, the ranger of Salhouse Broad said: “The popularity of the broad has increased rapidly over the past few years and during the summer months parking has become a problem for visitors and villagers.

“The existing car park is far too small for the volume of vehicles which in turn is causing parking chaos on narrow village roads, residents driveways [being] blocked, parking on verges and most importantly blocking access for emergency and agricultural vehicles.”

If the plan is approved by the Broads Authority, car parking spaces will more than double, from 35 to 72, while cycle spaces will increase from 12 to 17.

Salhouse Parish Council said it supported the plan in principle, but asked that more consideration be given to drainage, the size of car park spaces, accessible parking access and allocated spaces, safe cycle storage and electric car charging provision.

The authority is due to examine the plan on December 16.