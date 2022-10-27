News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How a raft of projects are giving this historic Norfolk town a boost

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:09 PM October 27, 2022
Swaffham Town centre for Love Local. Picture; Matthew Usher.

Swaffham is being boosted by a range of projects - Credit: Archant

To many of its residents, Swaffham is something of a neglected town, often forgotten at the expense of its neighbours. 

But those behind an ongoing initiative have been working hard to change that and put this south-west Norfolk community back on the map. 

Swaffham will be the focus of a photography competition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the town

The Swaffham Pedlar is depicted on the town sign - Credit: Archant

As was revealed earlier this year, a number of new projects are aimed at creating an "authentic identity for Swaffham”, which is perhaps best known for its links to Howard Carter, the archaeologist who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt in 1922. 

Among them is Carter 22, aimed at celebrating the centenary of his discovery and improving the gallery at Swaffham Museum. 

Meanwhile, Swaffham is benefitting from funding through the government's High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) programme.

Howard Carter with some of the finds being transported away. Picture: Courtesy of Swaffham Museum

Howard Carter, pictured left, was the archaeologist who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt in 1922 - Credit: Courtesy of Swaffham Museum

Following successful applications through the HSHAZ, shop fronts including Jewellery Unique, Mr Chips and Tutankhamun’s Café will be renovated, as will the town's beloved Assembly Rooms. 

The HSHAZ grant scheme, supported in partnership between Historic England and Breckland Council, is funding building repairs and the reinstatement of traditional features within the heritage zone area.

Paul Claussen, deputy leader at Breckland, said repairs would "greatly enhance and protect" the town centre. 

Swaffham will be the focus of a photography competition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the town

Swaffham town centre - Credit: Archant

In recent days, representatives from Historic England met with Breckland councillors and local heritage groups in Swaffham to assess the impact of the HSHAZ on the area and its businesses. 

Claudia Kenyatta, director of regions at Historic England, said: "It was wonderful to explore this historic town and learn about the plans to rejuvenate some of its characterful buildings.

"Bringing communities together is an important part of the High Streets Heritage Action Zone programme, so I was delighted to hear about the Carter 22 projects and the opportunities they give to local people, to learn about their story in a fun and engaging way.

Maxine O'Mahony, chief executive at Breckland Council, with Claudia Kenyatta, director of regions at Historic England

Maxine O'Mahony (middle right), chief executive at Breckland Council, with Claudia Kenyatta, director of regions at Historic England - Credit: Breckland Council

"I’m looking forward to seeing how all these exciting projects progress.”

The Swaffham Cultural Consortium also shared details of exciting findings and success with Carter 22 projects, including a community archaeological dig in the Campingland part of town. 

Moreover, an upcoming cultural programme for the next 12 months has been funded by Historic England.

Swaffham Town centre for Love Local. Picture; Matthew Usher.

Swaffham has recently been boosted by the High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) programme - Credit: Archant


