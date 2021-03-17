News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public gets say on £2.8m shake-ups at roundabout and rail station

Dan Grimmer

Published: 3:03 PM March 17, 2021   
Grapes Hill roundabout, Norwich.

Grapes Hill roundabout could be set for a £330,000 revamp. - Credit: Bill Darnell

Bus bosses have said two mooted shake-ups for Norwich streets, which would cost more than £2.8m, will slash journey times and make services more reliable.

Their comments come as members of the public are asked to have their say over a £2.5m plan for the area around Norwich's Railway Station and a £330,000 revamp for the Grapes Hill roundabout.

Norwich Railway Station

The area around Norwich Railway Station could get a £2.5m revamp. - Credit: Archant

Proposed changes at the station include a section of Thorpe Road becoming buses, cycles and taxis-only, while changes would mean buses would no longer have to use the station forecourt.

Improvements for walking and cycling are also planned, along with a new Beryl Bike hire hub and Car Club spaces.

The Grapes Hill shake-up would see the traffic lights on the roundabout removed, which council officers say would cut bus journey times by up to seven minutes at peak times.

The council says traffic modelling also shows up to four minutes would be shaved off journey times for other traffic in the morning rush.

There would also be improvements to crossings, a wider footpath and a new section of shared-use pedestrian and cycle path.

Steve Wickers, managing director of First.

Steve Wickers, managing director of First Eastern Counties. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Steve Wickers, managing director for First Eastern Counties Buses, said: "The changes at the Grapes Hill roundabout, will see significant reductions in journey times for bus passengers each week, that suffer delays from congestion throughout the day, but especially at peak times.

“The changes at the rail station will also see major time savings delivered for bus passengers from the east of the city and improved facilities for people transferring between train and bus.

“This is a huge opportunity for us to all to help reshape how people access our fine city, so we urge bus passengers to take part in the consultations.”

Jeremy Cooper, Managing Director, Go-East Anglia.

Jeremy Cooper, Managing Director, Go-East Anglia. Photo: Go-East Anglia - Credit: Archant

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, who run the Konecbus services, said: “Punctual bus arrivals and departures at the station are vital to integrated transport and we think this is an excellent proposal to give greater priority to people wanting to interchange at the station”.

The two Transport for Norwich schemes are funded through the Transforming Cities programme, which was awarded £32m of government cash.

People can have their say on the proposals via www.norfolk.gov.uk/norwichtrainstation and www.norfolk.gov.uk/grapeshill before Sunday, March 28.

