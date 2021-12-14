Flood of objections to plans for massive poultry farm

The Campaign for the Preservation of Rural England and villagers are objecting to plans for massive poultry farm off Swangey Lane in Rockland All Saints, near Attleborough - Credit: Google

Countryside campaigners and villagers are behind a flood of objections to plans for a massive new poultry farm in Norfolk.

PF Southgate Ltd wants to build eight 97m x 22m poultry houses for more than 350,000 chickens on land off Swangey Lane, at Rockland All Saints near Attleborough.

But the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) says it has "severe concerns" about lorries using minor roads around the site, adding: "We feel the development would lead to an unacceptable impact on road safety and should therefore be refused permission."

The CPRE also objects on environmental grounds, stating: "We have major concerns regarding the potential for harm to the nearby SSSI designated Swangey Fen."

The developer says in a planning statement: "The proposal is for a poultry production unit with potential capacity to house some 365,600 birds, with each shed holding up to 45,700 birds, comprised of eight poultry houses with associated ancillary development such as admin block, chilled store, attenuation pond, water tank and gas tanks.

"The chickens would be reared from day old chicks up to 38 days old and there would be approximately 7.5 flocks per annum."

The statement adds: “The modern poultry sheds proposed will diversify our farming practice and allow for farming to continue within the family.

"The proposal would result in the employment of one full time manager and two or three part time staff, whilst bolstering other regional service and supply industries."

More than 80 objections have also been received. One states: "Existing similar local schemes by same applicant generate unacceptable odour. Unsightly. Inadequate road infrastructure. Heavy vehicle increase. Debatable animal welfare."

Another warns the development will "severely impact lives, causing disruption and damage to the local rural community".

One writes: "This is not a suitable place for an intensive poultry unit. I walk down this lane with my little boy and it would ruin such beautiful countryside."

Others fear for the development's impacts on the nearby fishery at Swangey Lakes, saying they go there for peace and quiet.

Breckland Council's planning committee has not yet set a date to decide the application.