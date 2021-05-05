Poignant farewell to former Lord Mayor

Published: 1:05 PM May 5, 2021

The funeral arranger, Deborah Ward; Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress, Vaughan and Vivien Thomas; and city council leader Alan Waters, stand at City Hall as the funeral cortege of former city and county councillor, Eve Collishaw, passes by led by funeral director Alex Block. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A moving final farewell was bade to Norwich's 100th Lord Mayor, as her funeral cortege passed City Hall.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Eve Collishaw, who died last month at the age of 76, passed the headquarters of Norwich City Council, where she had served as a councillor.

City council leader Alan Waters and Lord Mayor Vaughan Thomas were among those paying their respects as the procession passed along St Peter's Street on Wednesday morning, on the way to a funeral service at St Faith's Crematorium.

The funeral cortege of former city and county councillor, Eve Collishaw, passes by City Hall, led by funeral director Alex Block. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norwich-born Ms Collishaw became the city's 100th Lord Mayor in 2009.

The Conservative councillor represented Taverham at Norfolk County Council from 1997 until 2009 and served Catton Grove at Norwich City Council from 2004 until 2011.

She used to run Event Knitwear in Norwich's Bridewell Alley in the 1980s and 1990s.

Eve Collishaw, pictured at her home in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

She had been a candidate in this month's city and county council elections. Her death meant the Sewell ward elections have been postponed.