Extraordinary meeting called over village solar farm

Published: 10:30 AM August 4, 2021

An extraordinary meeting has been called to discuss a controversial planning application for a solar park in a village near Beccles.

Aldeby Parish Council has called the meeting to address a planning application from Infinis Energy and Arcus Consulting to install a solar park covering 11.2 hectares on the former Aldeby landfill site.

The proposed location overlooks the River Waveney, farmland and marshes and concerns locally include the visual impact in a rural location, the amount of HGV traffic that construction would generate and issues over the safety of electrical switching stations located on the site.

Aldeby parish councillors have called for the potential developers to arrange a public forum and presentation of the proposals to give local residents the opportunities to have any queries answered - claiming it was a project which would “have an impact on the local environment and communities for years”.

On its official Aldeby Solar Park Development website, the firm states that Infinis Solar Development Ltd is looking to support the UK’s zero carbon strategy.

“Former landfill sites by their nature are difficult areas to develop and we consider this sustainable development an appropriate use of the land.

“The solar park is projected to generate around 6,600 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy per year – enough to power 1,400 homes in the local area.”

Infinis said the construction of the solar park should take no longer than three months and it would be operational for 35 years.

It added: “Solar parks produce clean, renewable energy with no emissions and almost no noise. Solar parks are a friendly addition to the local community.”

The meeting has been called for 7.30pm on Wednesday August 11 at Burgh St Peter Village Hall, Staithe Road, Burgh St Peter.

Members of the public and press are welcome to attend.

The council say they are also awaiting a response to their request for a public forum meeting with Infinis Solar Development.

For more information on the proposed plans visit the Aldeby Solar Park Development website www.aldebysolarpark.co.uk/