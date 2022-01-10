News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
North Norfolk car park fees could rise to help balance council budget

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:36 PM January 10, 2022
Car parking in North Norfolk's holiday hotspots pictured is Meadow Road car Park in Cromer. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Car parking charges in north Norfolk are set to rise for the first time in six years.

With an eye to balancing the books, North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is looking at increasing fees at its car parks for the first time since 2016.

NNDC is currently projecting a budget deficit of £2.5m by 2025/26 and the extra cash would help limit the damage.

A report to councillors said: "Car parking income represents a significant income source to the Council and as such has a substantial contribution to make to the Council’s longer-term financial sustainability and helping to set and maintain a balanced budget."

Car parks have generated around £1.6m of net income – cash after costs are removed - per year since 2016. 

Three options have been put forward for the consideration of councillors on the overview and scrutiny committee: to increase charges at all sites by between 10p and 40p, increase charges in coastal car parks between March and October, or, to increase season ticket prices.

A 40p increase to all car parks is projected to bring in around £540,000 a year, while a 10p increase would bring £154,000.

NNDC owns 32 car parks, 30 of which operate a pay and display scheme, with charges in place between 8am and 6pm.

Rates for North Norfolk car parks are generally lower than similar coastal areas. 

Great Yarmouth seafront charges £2.50 per hour in the summer and Wells Beach Road is £3.50 for up to two hours. 

The report said the extra cash will be needed to continue to provide services.

It said: "Car parking income needs to be considered against the context of our discretionary service provision which people value but which is often difficult to charge for, such as public conveniences, the seafront environment and Blue Flag beaches, beach lifeguards, additional street cleansing, litter bins etc.

"It is becoming increasingly more difficult for the council to continue to provide these services at the level expected by local residents, businesses and tourist visitors from council taxpayers alone."

If fees had increased by 3.5pc every year from 2016, parking at the council's coastal facilities would now be £1.84 - a 34p increase - by April 2022.

The committee will discuss the options and make recommendations on Wednesday which will then go to NNDC cabinet.

North Norfolk District Council
Sustainability
North Norfolk News
Cromer News

